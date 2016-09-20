Fantastic four as Fareham Ladies beat Lewes

AN IMPRESSIVE display saw Fareham Ladies beat Lewes 4-0 in their opening match of the season in South Clubs’ League division three B.

The home side turned in a stylish performance to grab the victory.

With a number of debutants in the Fareham squad, they showed a good consistent level of performance with all the players impressing.

After the first whistle was blown Fareham attacked continuously with Rebecca Reavell scoring on her debut in the 11th minute.

In reaction to this, Lewes held off the Fareham forward line until the 30th minute.

Captain Amanda Hilsdon started the goal spree with a reverse stick effort.

This was followed shortly by Katt Mayer, from a penalty corner, in the 32nd minute as Fareham took command of the contest.

And Bex Close completed the scoring on 34 minutes.

In the second half the tension rose as Lewes pressed but Fareham managed to keep a clean sheet.

Fareham will now look to match this intensity in their next game against Teddington Ladies second team.

Meanwhile, Havant Ladies were beaten 3-1 at Brighton in division two.