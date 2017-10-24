Fareham do it the hard way against Cheltenham

Have your say

BEN BARNES admitted his Fareham side made it hard for themselves as they beat Cheltenham 4-3 in a pulsating National League men’s conference west match at Henry Cort on Saturday.

Martin Gough got the winner after Fareham had been pegged back from 3-0 up to 3-3.

Man-of-the-Match Will Jones, 19, opened the scoring with JJ Seager and Jamie Rawlings also on target.

Fareham boss Barnes was happy they got the right result but after taking such a commanding lead it could have been more comfortable.

He said: ‘I’m pleased we got the win in the end but the team know that we let them back in.

‘We gave them too much space after going 3-0 up.

‘We need to learn how to close out the game earlier on in the match.’

Fareham Ladies made it back-to-back victories as they beat fellow mid-table side Lewes 1-0.

Striker Rachael Clarke got the only goal in the final stages of the second half when she latched on to a rebound off the keeper and fired home to secure the three points.

Coach Steve Lemon was relieved.

He said: ‘We never really got going but our defence was outstanding.’

Meanwhile, Barnes returned from a long injury lay-off to score the winner from the spot as Fareham men’s second team beat Reigate 3-2.

Paul Metcalf and Kieran Page scored the other Fareham goals as they equalised and then went ahead, before being pegged back.

But former Great Britain international Barnes stepped up to confidently slot in a penalty stroke to win the game.

The men’s fourth team ran out 4-0 winners against a youthful Trojans third team to go top of the league.