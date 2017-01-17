Fareham Ladies beaten by Teddington

FAREHAM fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat against mid-table rivals Teddington at Henry Cort on Saturday.

In a close fought encounter it was ultimately a tale of penalty corners which settled the result.

Fareham struggled to get going in the early stages of the South Clubs’ Women’s League division three B clash.

But they still fashioned the better of the chances with Laura Farrell and Vicky Field both going close.

Teddington, however, took the lead when Claire Landholt fired home from a penalty corner.

Fareham were much brighter in the second half and started to produce some of the free flowing hockey they are known for, as a number of penalty corners came and went.

Then came the sucker punch when Teddington won a corner on a rare break forward.

And Landholt was on hand with an excellent strike to double their lead.

The hosts continued to push for goals but were unable to break through the Teddington defence.

Coach Steve Lemon was disappointed his Fareham side wasted their opportunities to score.

He said: ‘It really was a tale of penalty corners, they converted theirs, we didn’t, we had much more of the game and definitely deserved more.

‘However, we will dust ourselves off, work hard in training and hopefully get a result away at fourth place Guildford next.’