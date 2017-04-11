Fareham put themselves in driving seat to avoid relegation

NIGEL COOK said Fareham’s young side came of age after they beat Oxton 3-1 in a bid to preserve their National League conference west division status.

James Seager, Al McKenzie and Chris Davey were all on target for the away side.

Fareham are locked in a three-way relegation play-off division with northern division’s Oxton and east division’s Indian Gymkhana.

All three finished second bottom of their respective leagues.

Coach Cook revealed the game plan going into the match was to play at a high intensity given how youthful the Fareham side is.

He said: ‘We set up our game plan beforehand. We knew our lads were a lot younger than Oxton’s so we played at a high intensity.

‘It was always going to be hard work. Our youngsters really rose to the occasion. They did the club proud.

‘Games like this show what the younger players are about. It makes or breaks them.

‘The win has put us in a fantastic position.’

The visitors made a dream start after 17 minutes.

James Evans’ short corner found Seager, who fired home the opener.

Oxton responded well but Fareham withheld any pressure and went into half-time one goal to the good.

Fareham came out after the break with plenty of intent.

Will Raymond and Tom Seebold stamped their authority on the match and bossed the midfield.

In the 55th minute, the away side doubled their lead when McKenzie smashed a rebound home after a short corner.

The hosts got themselves back into the game, responding quickly to cut their lead to just one goal.

But Fareham responded in style.

Davey grabbed his first of the game in the 60th minute of the game, restoring their two-goal advantage.

Oxton poured on the pressure as they looked to get back on level terms.

The Wirral-based outfit had six penalty corners in the closing stages.

But Fareham goalkeeper George Harris produced a number of heroics to retain his side’s lead.

Tom Larcombe was also a rock in defence, making several vital blocks and tackles.

Fareham take on Indian Gymkhana on April 22 at Henry Cort Community College (1pm).

Oxton defeated Indian Gymkhana 4-3 when the pair met on April 2.