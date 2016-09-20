Hat-trick hero Spooner excited about prospects

KATIE SPOONER is looking forward to an exciting season after City of Portsmouth Ladies beat Winchester 5-1 in their Hampshire League division two opener.

The City captain hit a hat-trick and Becky Clay netted twice as the newly-promoted side turned on the style away from home.

Spooner said: ‘It’s great to be back and I can’t wait to see what we can do this season.

‘Bring it on.’

After winning the division three title last season the team has been strengthened with three new players.

Some lovely defending and transfers from Phoebe Dawson and Frankie Tarren, and some great midfield work and tackles from Emily MacKenzie helped City impress.

Spooner once again showed the class that saw her become the top goalscorer in Hampshire last season, with a goal in the first five minutes.

Three more followed for City in the first half.

Becky Clay terrorised the opposition, converting twice at the back post, with Spooner adding another.

City lost concentration at the start of the second half, and conceded a goal thanks to a Winchester break away.

The visitors stood strong, before they regrouped and gained another goal from a well-worked penalty corner routine, with Spooner bagging her third of the day.

Lauren Stewart was awarded player of the match for her impressive work-rate and turnover play.

City ladies’ second team lost 5-2 to IBM Nomads with Michelle Hughes and Maggie Antell netting the consolation goals.

Laura Burden was named player of the match.

The City men’s first team started their season with some tough cup qualification games, losing 3-0 to Havant, then 6-0 to Haslemere.

But they gained a good 2-2 draw with Aldershot & Farnham.

Seb Martin deflected home a short corner from Ian Cheshire.

Jack Reed then slotted in a superb second goal and it was enough for a draw.

Meanwhile in pre-season friendly action new team City of Portsmouth Stars beat the club’s men’s thirds 3-2.

Paul Barnes, Tristan Barnes and Harry Hellyer netted for Stars.