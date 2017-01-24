Havant fail to find top gear in key home clash

HAVANT slipped to a painful 2-1 home defeat to title rivals Bromley & Beckenham in South League premier division one.

Adam Seccull netted for the hosts but the defeat was enough to see them knocked from top spot.

On balance Bromley & Beckenham played the more controlled hockey, but Havant had more circle entries and won more penalty corners.

Bromley & Beckenham started the game on the offensive while Havant found it difficult to get into their stride.

The first chance of the game fell to Havant in the third minute after Borja found Mike Deller-Merricks in the circle but his deflected shot went wide.

Bromley & Beckenham continued to look the more lively and when Havant did have possession of the ball there seemed to be few options open to move up the pitch.

The first penalty corner of the game fell to Havant in the 23rd minute.

Good attacking work by Oliver Nail found a defender’s foot in the circle.

This resulted in a good save and then the rebound was scrambled away.

A second corner was awarded to Havant in the 33rd minute after debutant Niall Stott sent a long ball into the circle, finding another defender’s foot. Again the flick on goal was saved.

In the final seconds of the half Bromley & Beckenham won a penalty corner which Havant defended well.

Four minutes after the restart Bromley & Beckenham took the lead after a deflected ball bypassed the Havant defence.

In the 48th minute Havant were awarded a penalty corner due to a foul wide on the touch line.

And although they slipped the ball once again the shot on goal was saved.

Havant seemed to pick up some intensity at this point.

And they enjoyed a good period of offensive hockey.

This resulted in their fourth penalty corner in the 52nd minute, which again came to nothing.

Three minutes later Bromley & Beckenham won their second penalty corner of the game.

This was slipped for a flick but defended well.

In the 66th minute Bromley & Beckenham had a half shot at goal, which went wide.

Then a minute later they forced their third penalty corner after good approach work through the midfield.

Once again the ball was slipped left and a flick at goal was deflected in front of keeper Richard Hancock to give the visitors a two-goal lead.

A minute later Havant pulled a goal back from their fifth penalty corner after a slick routine at the top of the corner set up Seccull.

He was able to squeeze the ball under the Bromley & Beckenham keeper to keep Havant in the game.

Havant had the better of the final minutes, but were unable to force an equaliser despite several circle entries and half chances.