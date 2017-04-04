Havant under-16s booked themselves into county cup final

HAVANT under-16s booked a place in the Hampshire Cup final with a 3-1 victory over rivals Fareham.

Finn Carvalho got the opening goal for the team as they started the match very well.

Despite keeping a high tempo, Havant went into the second half just one goal to the good.

But, with tweaks made by coach Craig Stevens at the break, they soon managed to take command of the contest in the second period.

Rhydian Walsh and Morgan Stuart both bagged for Havant to earn their side a place in the final on May 1.

Fareham notched a consolation but it was too little, too late.

After the victory, Stevens said: ‘I am very proud of the way the boys’ stood up.

‘They were awesome, played as a team and, after so many matches recently, were still full of energy.’

The win puts Havant in fine tune for their national finals bid at Olympic Park this weekend.