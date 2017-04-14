Havant youngsters perform well at nationals

HAVANT under-16s finished a creditable fourth in the English National Championship finals at Olympic Park.

They started off the day fine form.

Havant secured a 2-1 victory against Beeston before scalping Bowden 1-0.

But they missed out on a place in the final when they lost 1-0 to Guildford and went into a third-placed play-off game against defending champions Surbiton.

Surbiton went into half-time 2-0 up but Havant came out strongly after the break.

They dominated the second period and closed the deficit through Finn Eastwood’s fourth goal of the tournament.

Havant narrowly missed a couple of chances to snatch an equaliser.

They now look forward to defending the Hampshire Cup against Bournemouth on May 1.