Hughes nets late winner as seconds go back top

City of Portsmouth suffered a 2-1 loss against Yateley in Hampshire League division one.

The hosts got off to a poor start and conceded an early goal before Luke Parsons equalised for City midway through the second half.

However, Yateley snatched all three points when one of their forwards found himself in acres of space and put his effort away.

City of Portsmouth second team suffered a 6-3 defeat at New Forest.

A number of late pullouts left them with only 10 men.

Despite having a numerical disadvantage, the visitors went into the interval with a 2-1 lead.

But as the game wore on, New Forest proved too strong and ran out comprehensive winners.

City of Portsmouth Ladies bounced back to winning ways with a 5-2 success over Yateley.

Becky Clay, Katie Spooner and Jenny Turvey-Warnes were all on target in the first period as the hosts went into half-time with a 3-1 lead.

And City continued their dominance in the second period, with Lauren Stewart and Jenny Turvey-Warnes both notching.

Player of the match was jointly awarded to Megan Cledwyn and Sarah Beaumont.

City of Portsmouth Ladies second team faced leaders Petersfield in a top-of-the-table clash.

It was the visitors who made the perfect start when Sarah Stewart’s cracking strike at the top of the circle opened the scoring.

City continued their dominant and Jemma AC bagged a brace after a brilliant move between herself and Michelle Hughes.

Petersfield soon booked up their ideas and netted to reduce City’s advantage.

After the break, the hosts looked a different side and got themselves level.

With 10 minutes to go, the game hung in the balance and could have went either way.

But City had a burst of energy and Michelle Hughes netted a late winner.

As a result, the Portsmouth outfit leapfrogged their opponents and went back to the top of the table.