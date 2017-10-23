Indy makes no mistake as Havant grab victory

Have your say

HAVANT secured a hard-fought 2-1 win at Isca in National League men’s conference west.

Indy Laly struck the winning goal late in the match after some heroic saves from keeper Chris Bristow.

A late reshuffle to the Havant squad was required with Duncan Marsh missing the trip with a slight hamstring strain and Dan Ferrier was called into the squad.

The visitors started the game brightly with Maciej Janiszewski having a good early chance but his shot was well saved by the Isca GK.

Havant’s midfield, led by Matt Cox, took control of the game and Havant had good possession but did not really create any clear chances.

Some half chances were created and Mike Deller-Merricks and Janiszewski forced saves from the home keeper.

Isca got the first penalty corner of the game in the 14th minute.

The strike at goal was well saved by Bristow in the Havant goal, and cleared from danger by his team-mates.

Jack Stubbings then won good possession high up the pitch for the visitors.

He fed the ball to Adam Bloomfield who did not connect fully with his strike and the ball was cleared again by the Isca defence.

Havant then won their first penalty corner of the game after some good work by Sam Hatherley down the left flank.

Mohammed Toseeq Arshad converted the penalty corner to give Havant a 1-0 lead which they held until the half-time break.

The second half began with the same pattern as the first, with Havant creating some half chances but not really troubling the Isca goalkeeper.

Isca pushed for the equaliser but Bristow was equal to all their efforts and made a couple of good saves.

The hosts were reduced to 10 men with a green card and again Havant created some further chances.

However, Isca equalised after Bristow saved well from a penalty corner but the rebound was netted.

There was a five-minute break in the game as Bristow suffered a serious injury and with no reserve goalkeeper, he was given time to get ready.

Isca sensed Havant were vulnerable with an injured keeper and they pushed for the winner.

However, Bristow would not be beaten and made a number of good saves in a key spell of the game.

Cox, Janiszewski and Hatherley took control of the midfield and created some good chances but again Havant could find the net.

It was with time running out that a great chance fell for Indy Laly and he made no mistake with a rasping shot into the Isca goal.

Next Havant are away to Team Bath Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Havant Ladies suffered a 2-0 defeat at Trojans in South Clubs’ Women’s League division two.