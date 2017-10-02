Lively performance is a lift for Havant Ladies

Have your say

HAVANT LADIES played well but were just edged out by Banbury 1-0 at Havant College on Saturday.

Both teams were looking to hit back from defeats.

Havant had lost 5-1 to London Wayfarers in their previous match, while Banbury were beaten 1-0 by Chiswick.

The weather was good and it proved to be an entertaining start to the match.

Havant were excited to get their first home match under way and there was a good turn out of supporters.

Most of the possession was with the home team, with opportunities being created both in open play and from short corners from Kimmy Tyrell, Stevie Jones and Rae Allen.

Unfortunately, the team were unable to convert these chances.

As a new line-up, Havant were looking good, though, and they continued to play some bright, attacking hockey.

With the positive start, the team stood strong in the second half.

They were hoping patience would pay-off and result in a much deserved goal.

A few lapses of concentration meant the opposition had a couple of short corners which the ladies swiftly defended.

In the last five minutes Banbury had a break-away and they managed to get clear for a one on one with the Havant keeper, Jemma Woods.

She was having an impeccable game and came out to block the shot on goal.

Unfortunately it was deemed a foul and a penalty flick was awarded to Banbury which was converted.

Despite a great fight in the last few minutes of the game the Havant Ladies were not unable to level the score.

The defeat was frustrating but the team will be able to focus on the positives from their performance.

Next they travel away to East Grinstead on Saturday with push back at 1pm.