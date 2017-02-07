No capital gains for Havant

HAVANT LADIES were beaten 2-0 by London Wayfarers in South Clubs’ Women’s League.

Meanwhile it was a disappointing weekend in terms of results for the men’s first team.

They lost 2-0 to Bromley & Beckenham to exit the England Hockey men’s cup up at the quarter-final stage.

Havant put in an improved performance but were up against a strong team.

Despite being short on numbers Havant competed well.

But the confident Bromley side did enough to move into the semi-finals.

The first team’s South League match against Oxford Hawks on Saturday was abandoned after 26 minutes after a face injury to one of the umpires.

The umpire was taken to hospital with a suspected broken cheek bone.