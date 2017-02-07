Regular guys enjoy double delight

A SUPERB victory double took Havant into the regional finals of the England Hockey Nationals as they won west league one.

They beat Jersey 3-0 and then thrashed Winchester 8-0.

Havant under-16s manager Craig Stevens said: ‘We await the England Hockey regional finals draw and a chance to qualify for the third year running for the national finals at the Olympic park and the chance to compete again as one of the top eight teams in the country.

‘It was only four seasons ago that most of these players weren’t playing regularly if at all.

‘When I set up the under-14 B team to ensure the boys played lots of games, they then went on to win the Hampshire League division two and have progressed every year to national final contenders.

‘I am so proud of the boys, they have come on so much, but it shows how important playing regularly leads to success.’

Against Jersey, Havant went ahead with a well-worked goal, finished off by Freddie Hares.

A second goal quickly followed, as Louis Wrenn netted.

After an end-to-end start to the second half, the game was put to bed when Ollie Reed scored.

Havant coach Alex Leech chose Wrenn as his man of the match, for his tackling and creative play.

The talented team confirmed their place in the regional finals, with a stunning win over Winchester.

Goals from Matt Cooper and Nick Walters, either side of a Tom Croft-Baker brace, ensured a 4-0 lead at half-time.

Cooper, Rhydian Walsh and Matt Cottrell all got on the scoresheet in the second half and an own goal made it 8-0.

Goalkeeper Louis Elston kept out any Winchester attacks.

Croft-Baker was awarded man of the match by coach Leech.