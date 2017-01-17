Top-class Havant strike to beat Milton Keynes

BORJA MEISSNER hit the winning goal to seal a 2-1 success at Milton Keynes and fire Havant to the top of South League premier division one.

Coach Ady Adams and captain Raj Laly were delighted with the performance and the result.

Previous leaders Bromley & Beckenham slipped up with a draw against Horsham.

So that opened the door for Havant and the winner from Borja ensured they took their chance to move top with 10 matches to play.

Havant started the game slowly in Buckinghamshire but were soon in control of the possession.

They had to be careful of Milton Keynes who looked dangerous on the counter.

Havant’s midfield, marshalled by Craig Duffy, started to create some opportunities and were rewarded with a number of penalty corners.

Unfortunately the routine was not very slick and lacked the rhythm of earlier games, which may have been down to the lack of training due to the recent indoor tournament meaning the squad had limited preparation.

However, Adam Seccull gave Havant a deserved lead from a well-executed flick, which found its way into the back of the net off the goalkeeper.

Havant continued to press to increase their lead, with Adam Bloomfield and James Evans linking well.

Connor McLaughlan also showed some great skill.

But Havant were unable to increase their lead before the break.

The next goal was all important and both sides knew it.

And the second half started a bit more competitively.

But it was Milton Keynes who got themselves back into the game.

An attack down Havant’s left led to the hosts’ winger drilling the ball across the Havant goalmouth and it was tapped home.

This rocked Havant and with Tomek Bruml and Maceij Janiszewski picking up green cards, the team worked hard to frustrate Milton Keynes’ attacks.

Then when back to full strength Havant’s forwards started to create some great chances.

McLaughlan failed to force the ball into the net after some good work from Borja, who then fed James Evans who was also unable to convert.

It looked to be one of those days with Havant unable to convert a number of half chances.

But then Borja struck a reverse stick shot into the Milton Keynes goal to retake the lead.

Milton Keynes had a couple of players off with temporary suspensions and this opened the game up for Havant.

Bruml had a half chance and Borja tried to lob the Milton Keynes goalkeeper but the ball went wide.

Influential midfielder Duffy was forced off with a head injury but the resulting reshuffle did not disrupt Havant as they sealed the win.