Home start ensures smooth progress

IT WAS an impressive start for City of Portsmouth Ladies in their opening match of the Hampshire League division one season.

The first team were in superb form as they recorded a 4-1 success against Romsey.

Nerves were high, along with lots of excitement in anticipation for their season opener.

But they were quickly into full swing and continued their good form from their two wins from their away matches so far this season.

They showed their quality at home as well with an entertaining attacking performance.

Goals from Jenny Turvery-Warnes, Katie Spooner, Emily Butcher and Becky Clay ensured it was a good victory for City.

This result sent the ladies to the top of Hampshire division one.

Meanwhile, City of Portsmouth Ladies second team started their league campaign this week in Hampshire division three.

It has been a long wait for the season to start but they had some promising friendly results.

They continued that form in their league opener when they beat Basingstoke 1-0 away.

Michelle Hughes scored the only goal to settle the contest.

It was a mixed bag of results from the men’s sides.

The first team did well as they won away at Salisbury in Hampshire division one after a reserve shot from Dan Brettell.

Elliot Gent and Terry Exton scored for the second team but they lost 6-2 to Trojans in division three.

The third team were beaten 5-3 away at Tadley in division seven.