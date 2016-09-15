Devils warming up nicely with friendly victory

SOLENT DEVILS are looking sharp ahead of the new season after a 12-2 pre-season friendly victory against Basingstoke Buffalo on Sunday night.

Despite a slow start and conceding an early goal, the Devils, who were sporting their new shirts, put in a strong overall performance.

They spent the evening building momentum and testing the new lines put together by head coach Alex Murray.

After conceding inside the first three minutes, it took the Devils most of the first period to equalise.

But having got back on terms they quickly struck again to grab the lead.

The equaliser was scored by Richard Facey, with the second netted by head coach Murray.

Buffalo managed to tie the game up just before the first period.

But with a strong show of force, the Devils spent the next 20 minutes attacking the visitors goal, finding the back of the net seven times without letting Basingstoke respond.

Mitch Murray scored two, while Facey and Alex Murray got another one each.

Kyle Goddard fired a huge shot in from the blue line, and two of the new Devils picked up a goal each with Matt Lawday and Scott Greenfield both on the mark.

Basingstoke never gave up as they continued the battle.

But captain Alex Cole joined in on the scoring, and Lawday netted his second.

The goal tally was completed by another new recruit Perry Stewart.

Devils start their National League south one season with three away matches.

The first is at Chelmsford on Sunday (6.30pm).

They head to Invicta Dynamos on Saturday, September 24 before going to Bracknell Hornets on Saturday, October 1.

– STEVE BREEN