Judo legend all set to deliver a masterclass

A SPORTING judo superstar will be showing people how to get to the top of their game.

Brian Jacks was the first British player to become an Olympic medal winner, with a bronze in 1972.

He then took on the challenge of hit TV show Superstars in the 1980s, which catapulted him into further stardom.

This Sunday at 10am, Brian, now 70, will be making his way down to Gosport to make an appearance at the Holbrook Judo Club, which practices at Brune Park Community School.

Brian’s visit is part of an ongoing tour around the country, as he looks to visit 100 judo clubs in 100 days.

The sporting legend is also promoting his new autobiography, titled The Mindset of a Champion.

Paul Vella, from Holbrook Judo Club, said: ‘When I heard about the tour I asked if he would like to come along to our club – an offer that he very kindly accepted.

‘Everyone was inspired by him and his achievements – we would all look up to him and that is why his tour was something we were greatly looking forward to.

‘This isn’t the first tour that Brian has done – there are a few in the past and they have always been popular.

‘When we first announced that this would be happening we had parents sharing their memories of the time they met Brian.

‘He definitely left a lasting impression on them, and I hope next weekend has much the same result.’