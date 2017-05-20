Meller and Stokes in pole position for duathlon series success

PIOTR MELLER and Kelly Stokes hold the aces as the Portsmouth Duathlon Series is set for its finale tomorrow.

The duo are in pole position to take the titles but they will need to ensure a strong finish.

Stokes faces strong competition from defending champion Emma Jolley who has been racing well throughout the year.

Meller is currently second in the men’s overall standings but he looks set to race to glory.

Leader Ben Terry and third-placed Neil Collins are not expected to complete the series tomorrow.

The racing starts at 7.45am at Speakers’ Corner, in Southsea, with the series finale including a 10k run, then a bike leg of 24k and a final 5k run to finish.

Organiser Rob Piggott has enjoyed the duathlon again this year and it remains one of his favourite events.

He said: ‘It’s been great and we are set for a big finale for the third duathlon race of the season. It’s looking good.

‘Piotr Meller looks like he could be in pole position.

‘Ben Terry is leading after two races but he’s away at another event.

‘I do not think Neil Collins is around for it either.

‘It’s open for Piotr to romp away with it, he’s looking good after two races.

‘Simon Johnson, Michael Hawkes, Jason Frizzell and Chris Fletcher are all chasing podium places.

‘It’s quite close in the ladies’ race as well.

‘Emma Jolley and Kelly Stokes are battling it out.

‘Kelly has been doing very well on the bike legs and Emma is very strong on the run.

‘Rachel Fair and Lauren Civill-Holt are close as they go for the podium, with Victoria Ayriss fifth so far.

‘We are pleased with the series. We really enjoy it.

‘This is a great event. It’s different to the other events we put on and when the final race is completed we’ll be looking forward to next year.’

Meanwhile, entries are open for the new Rainbow Super Adventure Challenge in Portsmouth on Sunday, June 25.

Believe & Achieve have teamed up with the Rainbow Centre, based in Fareham, to host this event at Lakeside, North Harbour, Portsmouth.

There is a six-hour timed running event as well as an adventure challenge – run, mountain bike and kayak.

Event organiser Rob Piggott said: ‘We’re hoping for lots of entries to support the Rainbow Centre.’

To enter see the website fitprorob.biz