Ashmore’s starring role as Wrong Direction and Gems shine

Have your say

THE Gosport & Fareham Netball Association were also in the festival mood and held their annual mixed tournament.

Organiser Kelly Hayward, having run many tournaments previously, was keen to keep this successful and fun tournament going.

This year Hayward had 14 teams for the event.

She had opened the tournament to teams from further afield and contacted local All About Netball Mixed league who had teams keen to join in the fun. The lads joined in with the local teams – some not for the first time.

Former Gosport Borough and current Ebbsfleet United footballer Nathan Ashmore, who featured for Wrong Direction and has regularly played, kept the spectators entertained, along with JJ Flynn, who having played very well in this tournament for years, finally won a gold medal having only been a silver medallist previously.

Market House entered two teams this year, Misfits and Bluebells.

Hayward said: ‘This tournament has become a tradition for some of our original teams and on court we had many family combinations, including a nan, mother and son combination.

‘This also means the spectators turn up and join in to support.

‘It is a real family fun day for everyone.’

This year the teams were put into two groups.

Group A was won by Wrong Direction, who always support the event at Brune Park School in Gosport.

Runners-up were Not Fast but Furious.

In group B it was very close between the first three.

Bunch of Gems tipped the balance and took the top spot with Thunder second and Sapphires in third place.

‘The umpires make this event possible so thank you to Lara Ayling, Joanne Huntley, Kerry Welsh, Lauren Welsh, Jeannie Brumhill and Ruby Rennison for all their hard work,’ said Hayward.