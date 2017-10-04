Busy time ahead for Fireflys as they start season in style

Have your say

FAREHAM FIREFLYS got their season started with an excellent tournament.

They also hosted their annual meeting.

With more than 180 members now currently training and playing matches it was great to see such a good turnout.

The tournament includes players from as young as eight all in teams with the oldest and most experienced players to compete for the Christine Cutler Cup, in memory of one of the club’s founding committee members.

It was great to see the older girls taking on all types of roles, as umpires, team captains, coaching the youngsters and showing their skills.

The mixed player teams saw Aquarius take the bronze, Virgo take the silver and team Leo the gold after a closely-contested goal difference.

Then it was the showcase finale, coaches taking on the parents.

The coaches had taken the trophy last year and were ready to defend their title.

A great sign up from the parents (particularly dads) meant the coaches were up against it.

It was a tight first half with goals being scored straight from centre passes as the coaches edged ahead by two.

Captain and also coach, Charlotte Ward, was quietly confident they would take the win.

In the second half the parents produced some excellent shooting and solid defence to seal a 9-7 success.

Ward said: ‘Even the weather held out for us. It was a great day, teams were able to start forming bonds and coaches could look at players picked during trials.’

With 14 teams in the All About Netball League and several more in the other leagues it will be a busy season.

– Helen Dunning