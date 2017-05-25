Double award delight timed perfectly for Fareham

FAREHAM walking netballers will be celebrating the group’s first anniversary in style after two award wins in just a matter of weeks for the popular England Netball programme.

Next week marks exactly a year since a walking netball pilot was launched at Fareham Leisure Centre and with more than 40 participants registered and more time allotted to the popular session, no wonder they have been recognised.

First was the project of the year title at the Hampshire Netball Awards.

Surrey Storm’s Yasmin Parsons presented the trophy to long-standing member Judy Yoxall, who since becoming a participant has also gone on to qualify as a walking netball host.

Yoxall said: ‘It was a pleasure to pick up the award on behalf of all our Fareham walking netballers.

‘It’s been a great programme, as well as being more active and finding our way back onto a netball court, so many new friendships have been forged.

‘It’s something we all look forward to every week.’

Fareham’s walking netball host Kelly Wallis said: ‘The programme really has gone from strength to strength. We’ve grown and extended the session to allow more match time.

‘We’ve also had a friendly game against Swanmore ladies team and are looking forward to our first walking netball festival next month.

‘The response has been so good we have entered two teams.’

She added: ‘The ladies are a pleasure to host each week but we couldn’t do it with the support of Everyone Active at Fareham Leisure Centre and England Netball.’

Sue Coker, who has been with the group since the very first session, was recently presented with England Netball’s volunteer of the moment award.

Wallis added: ‘I was as surprised as anyone when Debbie Laycock, our netball development community coach, turned up at a recent session to present Sue with her award.

‘It was great to see Sue recognised for all her hard work, especially in front of the very ladies she has welcomed, registered and inspired during the last year. It was very much deserved.’

The walking netball ladies will be celebrating their one-year anniversary with a special birthday-themed session on June 5, with tea and cake afterwards.

They welcome ladies who may not have been for a while, as well as new participants to the celebration.

Fareham Leisure Centre walking netball continues every Monday lunchtime, from 12.30pm to 1.30pm at £3, new participants are always welcome.

There are also walking netball sessions starting in Swanmore, Gosport and Southsea.

See englandnetball.co.uk to find your nearest group, or email Debbie.laycock@englandnetball.co.uk