Emerald well rewarded after polished display

IT WAS an exciting season finale for the All About Netball Junior League in Fareham.

The under-12s and under-13s, having already finished league matches, played mini tournaments.

In the under-12s Gosport Gators Emerald had already topped their division, unbeaten.

They took on Fireflies White, Fireflies Yellow and Gators Jade in the tournament and again remained unbeaten.

In second place was Fireflies White, third went to Fireflies Yellow and then it was Gators Jade.

The division table finished in the same order.

Best and fairest player, voted for by the juniors, was Phoebe Jones from Gators Jade.

Jones won very convincingly, being voted at nearly every game.

In the under-13s Team Force seconds won the title and were unbeaten.

With this same determination they won the under-13s mini tournament, only losing to Fireflies Pink, putting three teams on equal points, with only goal difference separating them.

Team Force thirds took second place, Fireflies Pink were third and Fireflies Jade took fourth.

Positions at the end of the season in the league table were the same.

Best and fairest player was Holly Lewis from Jade.

The under-14s still had a game to play and Fireflies Blue against Shooting Stars B proved to be a very exciting contest.

Down by four goals at half-time, Stars had a crucial team talk and in the third quarter their defence Kate Weir, Ania Jankowski and Daisy Joines worked hard together as a team, intercepting balls, taking rebounds and only allowing Blues to score one goal.

In the last quarter it was the turn of the attack.

Shooters Holly Mullaney and Ellie Parsons worked closely with Grace Stanley, centre, and played their best game of the season, notching up another 11 goals with Stars winning 22-14s.

Fireflies Sapphire beat Gators Green 16-13 in a top-of-the-table clash, leaving them in overall first and second place respectively.

Fireflies Silver lost 22-15 to Fireflies Red.

The most voted player from the under-14s went to Nancy Barfield, of Gators Green.

In the under-16s Fireflies Black took on Gators Black, taking the win 33-11 also ensuring their position as winners.

Shooting Stars A needed a win against Gators Yellow to claim their second place and they kept coach Jane Jewell guessing for the first half of the game, finally winning 25-12.

Fireflies Orange beat Team Force firsts 28-16.

The most voted player was Charlotte Wallace, of Shooting Stars, with Alice Bartlett, Fireflies Black, in second.