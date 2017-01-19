Gosport chase promotion... Devils beaten by Gators Gold

GOSPORT BOROUGH TML took the win from second-place team Wildcats 34-21 in the Gosport & Fareham League.

Sarah Toogood, for TML, was awesome in centre and her fitness hadn’t taken a Christmas dive.

Also a great shooting partnership with Helen Cook and Kellie Clarke, supported by Lesley Bruton on the wing helped them take charge.

TML are looking at the second promotion spot, pushing Wildcats to third.

Devils, having sat at the top all season.

But Gosport Gators Gold played superbly to push them.

Devils started well but then got complacent.

Even normally reliable shooting pair Jade Kennedy and Hannah Norbury were struggling to score with some good defence by Liz Hendrick.

Gators Gold took every opportunity up and recorded a 42-29 win.

Devils captain Helen Keet said: ‘The team weren’t on top form but they did what they were asked to do and got the point needed and congratulations to Gators who were really on form.’

Gosport Gators Black beat Hotshots 36-26.

Coach Hannah Hendrick was over the moon.

After key players left for university, Hendrick has called on some junior players.

She said: ‘They have really stepped up and are forming partnerships in the team.

‘Set plays are starting to work and we are really looking forward to seeing how we develop next season.’

Coach and captain of Hotshots, Katie Tabner knows her team has had a mixed season of highs and lows and hopes for a more settled season next time.

Trojans beat Fareham Zodiacs 31-21.

Defence duo Stacey Osbourne and Nicole Grace played well.

Marli Keens was chosen as best and fairest player.

Also picked was Jo King, the hard-working wing-attack for Zodiacs.