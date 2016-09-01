Jets soar to title but it is time for Fox 2 depart

Jets lived up to their name as the high-fliers ended their Gosport & Fareham Netball Association season as division one champions – with just one defeat all campaign long.

In the battle for second spot, Shooting Stars and Youngstars White finished on the same points but Stars took runners-up honours, thanks to their impressive goal difference.

Head Coach Jane Jewell said: ‘I’m very pleased with the result as we’ve been concentrating on expanding the club and our premier team was also promoted, so it’s been a busy year so far.

‘We’ve even got three junior teams for next season.’

Improving Stars are also looking for sponsors next season – please contact janejewell_3@msn.com.

Elsewhere, Gosport Borough Mavericks were promoted after holding on to top spot in division two, with newly-named Pinks also advancing as runners-up.

The fight for second spot came down to the final games with Jokers and Inovolt coming third and fourth – both only two points behind.

It was also the end of an era for division two team Fox and Sons 2 as they hung their bibs up for the last time.

Starting in the early 90’s with ladies such as Angie Kent, Mandy Avery, Teresa Lloyd, Debbie Doogan, Lyn Chambers and Helen Nelson, the founder players were joined eventually by daughters Kim Pinder, Helena Culley, Michelle, Nicola and Louise Kent.

Chairman of GFNA, Andrea Davies – also daughter of Avery – said they would be missed down at the courts and wished them luck with their various new responsibilities – including grand-parenting and new parenting.

In division three, the youngsters from Gosport Borough Stars, nearly unbeaten, were winners with Blackjacks just pipping Gosport Gators Gold to the runners-up position.

Blackjacks captain Annika Vincent was courtside counting points and the possible outcome but was over the moon to hear the news.

She said: ‘We’ve had a great season.

‘It started a bit shaky but with a couple of new additions, including Donna Jackson, we played our way up the table.’

It was Gosport Borough again – this time Debbie Woods’ team TML – that were top in division four.

Wildcats were briefly top on the final day before TML took to the court and in a high-scoring game equalled their title rivals’ points and overtook them on goal difference.

Wildcats captain Dee Parker said: ‘It’s one of those things – it is disappointing but TML have played well this season so deserve it.’

Dimon Agents were top of the table in division five with Blues runners-up.

In division six, Fareham Hornets and Stars were equal on points but goal difference handed Hornets title glory.

Teams are too late to join this season now but new players are still being asked for. Please contact Chelsea_2000uk@hotmail.com.