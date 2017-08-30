McHale lifts Warriors... Elites move up a level

Have your say

WARRIORS beat Bounties 34-10 with Tarlya McHale standing out in defence for the victors in division one.

Mum, Sharon, was playing well as shooter in the opposite circle.

Warriors were the winners of the division, a nice way for mid-court player Beth Ringleberg to finish before she left for a season in Australia.

Netstars beat Tornadoes 31-22, with Emma McDermot winning the vote from the opposition for players’ player.

Swanmore had a strong win in their week-14 game, beating Knowle Hotshots 33-5 to take second place.

In division two Fireflies beat Digits 30-9.

Manager Anita Randall said: ‘I’ve really enjoyed this season with the girls, they’ve had some great games.’

Fareham Purples dominated throughout as they won division three.

The youngsters, coached by Charlotte Ward, only lost two matches and the title was secured by beating Glittermix 20-15.

Another team of juniors, Cams Hill School, coached by teacher Lee Holden, finished in second spot.

Cookies and Allsorts worked hard to draw 14-14.

Lesley Muldowney was the players’ player with her great defence of the shooting circle.

In division four Estee Elites only lost one game all season and led the way throughout to secure promotion and the title.

After starting as a Back to Netball team they have sparkled and beat runners-up Cams Cyclones 32-15.

Delme Diamonds defeated Portsmouth Pivotals 23-18.

Emma Lock made some great choices on court for Diamonds.

Fareham Flyers saw off Cams Clutter 18-13 with Kirsty Anderson taking players’ player for Clutter and Kate Fripp for Flyers.

– Helen Dunning