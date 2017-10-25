Rubies gleaming as Clifford apply pressure

CLIFFORD BROWN pushed MDDM Rubies to the finish in a close match in Gosport & Fareham Netball Association League division one.

Rubies held on despite the pressure to take the win 44-32.

New player Sophie Reynard pressed hard, keeping the score down as much as she could and getting free and driving down the court to support the attackers.

Gosport Borough Mavericks had a tough draw against Jets but fought back at every pass to regain possession but it wasn’t enough and Jets won 63-21.

Newly-promoted Pinks played with great determination against Shooting Stars who were on fire – even with only six players, the final whistle going at 66-28.

New team AMG Wallabies played last season’s winners Youngstars White in a tough game but did themselves proud, claiming the half way score point with a respectable 60-39 loss.

In division two Antonios gave Gosport Borough TML a run for their money, captain Zara Pego Pineiro kept the defence tight and made sure TML were struggling to shoot in the circle.

Goal Attack for TML Natasha Clark produced some great speed and agility throughout the game but it was Antonios who were the eventual winners 43-34.

Devils had a tough game against Fareham Fireflys Gold, with half the team missing they tried to keep to a steady and accurate game.

Usual partnerships in the circle at the other end saw the Devils defence struggle but they just held onto a half way point 48-24.

Gosport Gators Gold and Demons fought for each centre pass and scored goals mostly from there – even when a ball was overturned the other team returned the favour at the next centre.

Demons held onto a draw 40-40 and this new team has definitely turned a corner and started to find its feet.

Inovolt had a disappointing game after holding the lead through much of the game.

Chelsea Smee, goal shooter for Inovolt, said that the team just lost their heads in the last quarter.

Captain Kirsty Madigan played well in defence and she was able to slow the Jokers shooters down.

But it wasn’t quite enough as they just took the 53-49 win.

Division three team Misfits were determined to stay in the top half of the division and the win against Dimon Agents 35-29 ensured they did.

Gosport Gators Black nearly got the win they wanted against Absolute All-Sorts but Claire Spence’s team just held on with a fast mid court, allowing passes into the circle before the defence had set up 29-27.

In division four B-all Stars beat Bounties 43-18.

Fareham Hornets were firing on all cylinders and they beat United Services Sulturians 26-16.