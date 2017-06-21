Stars rocket themselves into division one title picture

Shooting Stars sit second in Gosport & Fareham Netball Association division one.

Stars strengthened their title challenge with a 70-12 victory against Gosport Borough Mavericks.

Abbie Buckland turned over multiple interceptions into the shooting circle where the formidable pairing of Nicola Ford and Georgia Parsons were ruthless in front of goal.

Angels benefited from a strong start and were easy 59-32 winners against MDDM Rubies.

Laura Lomer stood out for Rubies in defence, but Angels shooters Claire Smith and Lauren Mclean were on form and didn’t give many chances for any rebounds.

Martinis were involved in a thrilling contest with Clifford Brown and just one goal separated them at half-time.

However, Martinis upped the tempo and increased their lead in the third quarter and ran out 39-31 winners.

In division two, Devils scrapped a point in their 35-19 loss to Westowen.

Devils keeper Joanne Woodham played her socks off alongside new junior member Elinor McNaulty, who performed admirably in goal defence.

Catherine Phillips also made her debut and settled in well.

Westowen’s keeper Danielle Moore was chosen as best and fairest player.

There wasn’t much between Jokers and Pinks but it was the former who won the game 43-39.

It was a family affair in Gosport Borough Stars’ clash against Inovolt.

Some mums and daughters were on the opposite teams to each other.

The Stars paid the price for missing several key players and the experienced Inovolt beat their juniors 44-28.

Stars’ keeper Tabatha Millerchip defended gamely to keep Inovolt shooters Chelsea Smee and Zoe Norbury quiet in patches but was unable to prevent defeat.