Sweet success is Absolute treat for Allsorts

ABSOLUTE ALLSORTS secured the Gosport & Fareham League division four crown with a 42-26 win against Fireflies at Brune Park.

Even with one game still to play, captain Claire Spence and her girls can be confident of their prize as they are untouchable.

After starting in 2015, the team really began to gel in 2016.

New player Hannah McKay, named as players’ player for the match, was brought in as goalkeeper.

She said: ‘We have amazing shooters with Rosie Swannack and Sarah Field, while Chrystal Parker is great in defence.

‘The new addition of Emma McDermott has strengthened our mid court as have the girls on the wing.’

They will join division three next season.

Misfits had a strong 44-16 victory against Market House Misfits.

Top goal shooting by Sam Ward, was well supported by Sam Gee and Kerri Harris.

Dimon Agents beat Karadents 33-24, as their defence worked well together.

Skye Holdway linked the defence perfectly with the attacking players, while sending balls back up the court to convert to Dimon goals.

Gemma Wells played well for Karadents in centre.

US Harriers lost 46-23 to impressive Nats.

Nats grabbed an early lead and just kept extending it.

If US got close to goal Vicky Newhouse was there to intercept and take any rebounds.

She was awarded best and fairest player for her efforts.

In division five Gosport Gators Yellow had a win from Queens Head Royals 32-24.

Gators player Chloe Harcourt, playing wing-attack, worked hard for her team.

Queens Head were down a player which can leave the opposing team at odds with what to do with their spare player.

But Harcourt played it to her advantage, finding space and double marking.

Megamix and US Sulturians had a close match.

Sulturians took the lead in the first quarter and the third quarter.

Megamix dug deep in the final quarter with captain Nicky Thomas, rallying her team and with some super play took the win 31-28.

Fareham Hornets struggled against Sapphires, who eventually won 33-19.

Teresa Allen worked well against tough Sapphire centre Rita Lad.

Some good shooting from Sharon Merrikin was not enough for the win.

Pixies captain Anita Randell led her team to an immense 59-30 win against Gosport Borough Comets.

The Pixies ladies, who mostly have come through from Back to Netball teams, are second in the table.

Captain Randell shone in defence against the young Gosport side.