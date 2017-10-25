Waltons enjoy first victory... Mayhem strike down Thunder

THE first Mixed League in the area comes to a close next month.

It’s a close race and the standard of netball has increased massively especially with the men who are learning the differences between other games they have been used to playing or watching.

One of the noticeable skills they already have is space awareness on the court.

As youngsters, lads often get together to have a kick about at any age, skill level and area.

This isn’t the case with girls at the moment and of course a playing field is far more readily available than a netball court, outside of school hours. In Australia, specifically, they have a huge male presence on the netball court with mixed and male leagues that are taken very seriously.

However, at Cams Hill on a Saturday morning the seriousness is slightly more relaxed and on the nicer weather days families join together on the sideline supporting.

The Waltons are a husband-and-wife team.

Gary and Anita Parham took to the court for their first win of the season against ABPmer, from Southampton.

ABPmer took the early lead which was levelled at three quarter time and a big push from both teams saw the scores double with an 8-7 for The Waltons.

Also playing was the top-of-the-table clash GBC Mayhem and Travelopia Thunder.

It was a very competitive game and at half-time GBC led 10-9.

In the next quarter it was still all to play for at 15-14.

A couple of changes going into the last quarter put fresh legs on court but GBC went on to win the match 19-17.

It was the shooters taking players’ player - Gary Slater for GBC and Rosina Haines for Thunder.

All About Netball entry forms will be available from allaboutnetballclub@hotmail.com for next season