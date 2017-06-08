Whiteley Warriors win charity mixed netball tournament

SIX TEAMS took part in the Whiteley shopping centre charity mixed netball tournament on Sunday.

This year a fantastic total of £772 was raised, including match funding by British Land, landlords of Whiteley shopping centre, for Wave 105 Cash for Kids 1000 faces campaign.

Organisers Debbie Laycock and Lisa McGregor had worked tirelessly behind the scenes with the shops and leisure centre leading up to the event.

Unfortunately due to a netball injury Laycock was recovering from an operation and had Maggie Barnes and a team of seven volunteers to take her place on the day.

Meadowside Leisure Centre kindly donated the use of the two courts for the evening.

Whiteley Management, Whiteley Wildcats Spec Savers, Spec Balls Top Shop, Toppers Five Guys, Tesco Tornadoes and Tesco Titans were all in action.

The teams competed against each other in five-minutes each way games for the two-hour duration of the tournament.

McGregor said: ‘It was an amazing day with a great atmosphere.

‘Simon Ashton, wing attack, from Spec Balls took out the Whiteley Wildcats goal attack, Carol Bramley, when he stopped but she didn’t. Russell Wiseman, also from Whiteley Wildcats, spent more time rolling around on the astro turf than running on it!

‘The Centre for Tesco Tornadoes, Joshua Roberts was a machine, everyone had trouble marking him but sister, brother team, Tesco Titans, found netball bringing out their competitive side and beat them.

‘It was the first tournament for Toppers Five Guys and they definitely enjoyed it, James their goal keeper was nearly as tall as the goal post.

‘The eventual winners were the management team Whiteley Warriors, with Spec Balls Top Shop in second.’