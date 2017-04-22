Ocean Brothers at Beaulieu’s landmark 40th boating event

A LANDMARK boating event to mark a 40th anniversary will take place tomorrow.

Beaulieu is set to hold its biggest one-stop shop for boating enthusiasts yet, as the motor museum’s 40th Boatjumble is held.

With stands and boating bargains, visitors can browse yacht and motorboat spares and accessories, ropes, flags, charts, lifejackets, engines, tools, canoes and dinghies.

The Ocean Brothers – who will cross the Atlantic Ocean to raise £100,000 for the British Skin Foundation, will be on site talking about their challenge with the boat they will be using. Visit beaulieu.co.uk for details.