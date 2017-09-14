On This Day: Toddy fires Pompey to seventh straight win

Have your say

Svetoslav Todorov netted the decisive goal as Portsmouth eased to victory over Millwall at Fratton Park on September 14, 2002.

It was a seventh consecutive triumph for Harry Redknapp's Blues, in what proved to be a memorable campaign.

Svetoslav Todorov returned to Fratton Park in 2016

Pompey went on to clinch the Division One title and earn promotion to the Premier League.

And Todorov was central to that success, alongside other Fratton favourites such as Paul Merson, Linvoy Primus, Matt Taylor, Steve Stone and Shaka Hislop.

The Bulgarian striker, who has since been inducted into the club's hall of fame, scored 26 times for the Blues that season.