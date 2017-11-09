Organisers delighted with popular community event

Have your say

THE Bayside Autumn Duathlon proved a popular community event once again.

As well as attracting some top triathletes who have represented Great Britain it also provided a valuable opportunity for newcomers to multi-sport events to have a go.

David Berry leads another rider in to finish the 10k section. Picture: Keith Woodland

The race is hosted by Bayside Tri at Stokes Bay, in Gosport, and had 175 finishers. Organiser Lee Rhodes was pleased.

He said: ‘It’s an end-of-season social event and it couldn’t have gone any better from my perspective.

‘We won’t make it any bigger because around 200 is the right number.

‘British Triathlon had an official with us on the day and we got a good rating.

‘Conditions were good and lots of clubs were well represented included Portsmouth Triathletes.

‘They stayed to cheer in all their members and for the prize giving.

‘We also had 10 people there from Southampton University and they did quite well. It was nice to see them.’

With sprint and super-sprint distances the event provides a perfect stage for people of all abilities and experience.

Dave Berry took part and really enjoyed the friendly, supportive atmosphere.

He said: ‘I have only done a few over the years and this was my first for a while, so I was a bit nervous, but I needn’t have been.

‘There was such a friendly atmosphere and all the marshals were really encouraging.’

Craig Robinson also had a good time at the event.

He added: ‘It was my first go at anything like this and it’s made me eager to do more in future.

‘I thought everything went smoothly and the marshals were spot on.’

Pete Lewis raced well and hopes to be back to take part again.

He said: ‘The marshals are all great, it’s a good atmosphere and I hope I’ll be doing this one each year.’