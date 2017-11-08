Bishop hails nationwide pull of Wightlink Warriors

Have your say

Lifelong speedway fan Steve Williams has pledged his support to the Wightlink Warriors.

The Ellesmore Port man has signed up to sponsor the National League outfit in 2018.

Barry Bishop believes Williams’ arrival is a feather in the cap for the Warriors, who are now attracting fans from all across the country.

The commercial director said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to welcome Steve to the club.

‘This new sponsorship for 2018 is really important to us all.

‘It is a reflection on what we have all achieved at the Andrew Younie Stadium over the past two seasons.

‘It shows positivity and belief in what you are doing really does reach right across the country.

‘Steve didn’t need to get involved with the Warriors.

‘He is closer to many other clubs than ours but he got involved because he shares our vision and positivity about speedway and the wonderful sport we are caretakers of.

‘We really do have a tremendous relationship with our sponsors because they see the fruits of their investment at our school – My First Skid, in the community and on track during race day.

‘This is the way forward and it gives me great pleasure to welcome him to the Wightlink Warriors for the first time in 2018.’

For Williams it was a no-brainer.

He added: ‘I was starting to worry about the way British speedway was going.

‘Then I found the Warriors, where tremendous efforts are being put into the club.

‘It shows there are still people out there who care enough to put the work in and that the future of British speedway can still be great.

‘In my own very small way I had to support that.’