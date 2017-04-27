Bishop: Warriors must make every point count against Devils

BARRY BISHOP believes Wightlink Warriors must contain Plymouth Devils’ big guns when they meet in the National League Knockout Cup tonight.

The Warriors host the Devils at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook (7pm) before travelling to the St. Boniface Arena tomorrow for the second leg.

The aggregate-winning team will meet Birmingham in the next round of the competition.

The Devils have joined the National League this year. They endured a troubled 2016 in the Speedway Premiership where financial pressures and mindless vandalism at their facility took its toll.

A change of ownership in the winter for Plymouth seen them bring new faces into the side.

They signed the well-travelled Steve Boxall, who boasts the highest average of any rider in the division.

Boxall is supported by former Warriors riders Benji Compton and Lee Smart.

Warriors’ co-promoter Bishop knows his side face a tough assignment after losing at the St Boniface Arena already this season.

He reckons the Isle of Wight outfit can get a result but insists they have to make every point count.

Bishop said: ‘This promises to be another night of super speedway and off-track fun.

‘Following last week’s massive crowd for the Bryn Williams Celebration, we will be delighted to welcome back lots of people who enjoyed that meeting.

‘On the track, our Warriors will be fired up to lay down a first-leg marker.

‘In these two-legged meetings, every point is vital.

‘We will need points from every position in the team.

‘If we can do that, and contain the Devils’ big guns, there is no reason why we shouldn’t take a useful lead to the second leg.

‘Having had one difficult trip to the St. Boniface Arena already this year, we are looking to put up a strong showing this time around.’

However, the Warriors will have to seal victory without two of their key protagonists.

Tyler Govier and Rik Mullins picked up knocks two weeks ago and have yet to fully recover from their injuries.

Ben Wilson comes in for Govier while Alex Spooner deputises for Mullins in reserve.