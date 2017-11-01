Charity fundraising through badminton

Have your say

AN ANNUAL badminton tournament will be raising money for charity.

On Saturday, November 18 at the Gosport Leisure Centre in Forest Way, the fourth annual badminton competition for The British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK will be taking place.

The event will also be raising money for the Gosport Rotary Club.

The competition will be a mixed doubles event costing £5 to enter – with individuals being paired up upon arrival.

Anyone interested in participating in this tournament is asked to turn up at 11.45am on the day for player registration.