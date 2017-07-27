Coach revels in Dreadnoughts’ finest hour

Have your say

Luke Head-Rapson has hailed Portsmouth Dreadnoughts’ latest win as the biggest in their history.

The Hooks Lane outfit stunned SFC South Two pacesetters Hertfordshire Cheetahs as they eased to a 16-7 success last Sunday.

It was the first defeat the hosts had suffered all season.

‘It was probably the biggest win the Dreadnoughts have ever recorded,’ said coach Head-Rapson.

‘A lot of people say we are the team who beat who we are expected to beat and lose to teams we are expected to lose against​.​

‘But this game definitely changed that.’

Head-Rapson added he was impressed with how the team forced the Cheetahs to play out of their comfort zone.

‘I was impressed with our defence and we completely shut down their favoured play of running the ball,’ he said.

‘They tried to impose their will on us but we dictated the play and made it difficult for them.’

In the opening quarter, the Cheetahs showed their dominance and were the first team to get on the scoreboard.

They ran the ball into the endzone and scored the extra point to take the lead 7​-0.​

But the Dreadnoughts were not deterred by the early setback.

In the first minutes of the second quarter, running back Patrick Kanyinda was handed the ball by quarterback Stu Rees and ran the short distance to the endzone.

The visitors went for the extra two points with Jake Smith converting with his run to give the Dreadnoughts an 8-7 half-time lead.

They had to wait until the fourth quarter to extend that lead after line-backer George Evans intercepted the ball from the Cheetahs quarterback.

He ran 55 yards downfield to score a touchdown before Smith was found in the endzone for the two extra points to seal a 16-7 victory.

Head-Rapson insisted it was a win which showed the Dreadnoughts were contenders in the competition.

He added: ‘If we play to our potential, we are contenders.

‘Until we can beat more of the top-tier sides on a regular basis we will not be favourites – but we are contenders.’

The Dreadnoughts host Hastings Conquerors, who they beat 58-6 earlier this season, at Hooks Lane on Sunday (2.30pm).

Head-Rapson added: ‘Hastings just beat the Bournemouth Bobcats which was their first win of the season.

‘They will be looking to cause an upset and they saw us do it last week, so they know it can happen.

‘I expect us to come out with the same level of intensity as we had against the Cheetahs.

‘We need to have that desire which showed we are capable of beating any team when we put in the effort in.’