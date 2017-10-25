Cobra to remain in Warriors’ camp

Wightlink Warriors have revealed their pride after Cobra’s Garage Mahal extended their sponsorship deal.

The Florida-based bar and speedway museum has pledged to continue as key sponsor for the National League outfit in 2018.

Owner Steve Luxton has been impressed with the Smallbrook Stadium team and their progressive approach to the sport.

And the man who starred as Cobra in the American Gladiators TV show admitted he was keen to step up again for next season.

Luxton said: ‘The season on the Isle of Wight has nearly come to an end and it’s time reflect on what a fantastic year it has been.

‘The high point for me personally was to attend my own meeting – the Cobra’s Garage Mahal Best Pairs – and what a great time that was.

‘Finally meeting everyone I already considered family and to be made such a part of the whole meeting was very special to me.

‘Of course, I didn’t think I had to wash my own air fence panel or water the track but Barry told me this is the Warrior Way and I went along with it!

‘Joking aside, I have been more than happy to be a sponsorship partner these last two years, to be involved with the club and the future of this speedway team we all love.

‘In the first year of bringing speedway back to the island I was the first sponsor to be announced, which was a scary commitment at that time, and then again this year in 2017.

‘So I feel with the continued forward thinking and improvements each year that this promotion makes, I want to be the first to step up for next season. Bring on 2018.’

Warriors commercial director Barry Bishop is thrilled the partnership with Luxton will continue.

He was delighted to announce the news and believes it is the perfect springboard to begin planning for next season.

Bishop said: ‘Steve has been a firm believer in what we want to achieve and deliver on the island and the progress we make.

‘As you can imagine, he has several requests for sponsorship and I am immensely proud ours was already in place before this season finishes.

‘Steve and his family bring so much to the club as sponsors, fans, friends and family. Extend that to include Sid Sheldrick and his partner Karen and we have been amazed at their involvement.

‘This year will see my fourth visit to Cobra’s Garage Mahal where I will attend the Cobra’s Garage Mahal Party.

‘I am thankful to Steve for asking for our free dates before he confirmed the party date!

‘Next season will be bigger, better and even more fun and to have Cobra’s Garage Mahal as part of that – it’s a perfect start.’

The Warriors had Tuesday night’s trip to Stoke Potters postponed because of a waterlogged track.

It was the third time the two clubs had failed to host the fixture. A new date will be announced soon.