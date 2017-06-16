Coventry draws inspiration from heroes

Sam Coventry relished the opportunity to mingle with Superbike World Championship stars during the British round at Donnington Park.

The Waterlooville rider raced on the same card as his heroes as he continued his own Pirelli Superstock 1000 Championship charge last month.

Now he is determined to put the pointers he picked up to good use in the next round at Knockhill, starting today.

Coventry said: ‘I had a great weekend out on the bike and also mingling with the world superbike riders, some of whom I really look up to.

‘It’s good to look at other people’s riding styles and learn as much as you can.

‘I want to thank everyone on the team and all the supporters who come to every round to watch the excitement the goes on in the superbike world.

‘Thank you to all my sponsors.

‘I hope to see everyone at Knockhill in Scotland for the next round.’

With the meeting incorporating both the British round of the Superbike World Championship alongside domestic racing, there was little room for error for Coventry.

He had one free practice on the Friday before it was straight into qualifying the following evening.

But the Hampshire talent quickly found a problem with his bike.

And with little improvement after qualifying, the team were forced into a complete rebuild in time for Sunday’s race.

The race was a two-part, 100-mile contest – 18 laps followed by a 10-minute pit stop to change tyres and refuel only.

Coventry started 25th – on the ninth row of the grid.

He quickly made up five places before winning a scrap with Rob McNealy to snatch 19th on the finish line.

After a quick change of tyres – and no time to debrief, the riders were back out on the track for the second half of the contest.

Coventry was determined to progress from his finishing position in race one.

He battled hard with Lewis Rollo, Ben Godfrey and McNealy and after 18 laps ruthlessly shock the bike over the line in 13th place.