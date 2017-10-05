Coventry impresses after stepping up to the mark in Assen

SAM COVENTRY impressed on his trip away to Assen TT Circuit in Holland as he joined the Dutch Superbikes for one weekend only.

PR Racing took on the 24 year old from Waterlooville midway through the season as their second rider along side Jacob Smuz who currently rides in the British Superbikes and has been impressing ever since.

Normally Coventry takes part in the Pirelli National Superstock 1000cc Championship but this weekend was to see something slightly different.

After two qualifying sessions, one in extremely wet conditions the other in the dry, he placed the BMW 1000RR on the second row in fifth place giving him a good view of the first corner ready for the BeNeCup Championship for Superbike and Supersport, 14 lap race.

From the moment the lights went out he stormed off to the first left-hander going straight into second position.

He was having a great number of battles with Rinze Lumstra and Sam West after dropping back to fifth due to running supercorsa tyres instead of slicks.

It was an exciting battle and after dropping another place, Coventry hit back to overtake on the last lap to take fifth place on the line.

He was the third of the British team to take the chequered flag.

That meant it was another amazing result as he was awarded a trophy and stood up on the podium.

It was a very positive result and made for a great weekend across the water in Holland for round 11, the penultimate round of the MCE British Superbikes 2017.

Coventry and PR Racing will be out again for the final round of the Superstock series in just under two weeks time at Brands Hatch from October 13 to October 15.