Coventry in flying form to bag vital title point

SAM COVENTRY was delighted with his improvement in the second round of the MCE British Superbike Championship.

The 23-year-old made up plenty of places from the grid to finish 15th in National Superstock 1000 Championship at Brands Hatch category and grab a vital point.

Coventry is riding a new bike this season so is still getting to grips with his motor.

But he has taken the bigger bike in his strike and was in fine form in his two races earlier this month.

Coventry revealed he was reaping the rewards riding his new bike.

He said: ‘I have just looked to take small steps.

‘That has led to big improvements in my times and has translated in the race.

‘I had some good battles with Brayden Elliot and Matej Smrz towards the end of the second race that I really enjoyed.

‘The team and myself are ecstatic with the results and the places gained in the races.

‘I look on now to Oulton Park this weekend and see if we can get the same progression there.’

The Waterlooville rider didn’t get off to the best of starts, however, in the warm up races.

But it only made him more determined to gain places wherever he could.

Coventry bravely threw his bike around the very physical Brands Hatch circuit, mainly made up of right hand turns in his first race.

He gained places quickly with some tremendous over taking, ending up in 18th position and made five places.

On the Bank Holiday Monday, Coventry against got laps under his belt before lining up for his second race.

He was again in rich form at the Kent circuit.

Coventry was bold at his turns and he made up two places by the time he approached the paddock hill bend.

He ended the day in 15th and with a well-deserved championship point.

Coventry heads into round three at Oulton Park this weekend full of confidence.