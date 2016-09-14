Coventry makes forward progress despite bad luck at Oulton Park

SAM COVENTRY will take the positives from a mixed weekend at Oulton Park .

The 22 year old, from Waterlooville, had a tough time in practice and qualifying.

He moved up through the pack after starting the sprint race 17th on the grid and took an excellent 10th-place finish that he was pleased with.

In race two he started 14th based on times from race one.

Unfortunately, he was forced off the track at the start and found himself 27th and last when he managed to get back in the race.

From there he showed his determination and skill to move back up to 14th but he was left with a sense of disappointment.

Coventry said: ‘Race one was amazing, I had a really good race battling with a couple of other riders.

‘Gutted for my second race but it just proves I can pass riders and can progress forwards even when the pressure is really on.’

Free practice one saw him over the line 13th after 15 laps of the track.

Rain made practice two hard and he eventually came back in 18th place.

He then focused on qualifying and moving up the grid.

Only managing to go up one position on last time he was to start on the outside of the grid in 17th position.

The sprint race – the shorter race of the two in the Dickies British Supersport Championship – was on the Saturday afternoon.

Coventry got away well off the line with amazing drive into the first bend and as some were left behind crashing out he took full advantage to continued to shuffle up the pack, tearing over the line in 10th place.

Fist pumping the air you could tell he was delighted.

And he got a warm welcome from his father and the rest of the team in Parc Ferme.

In race two he was determined to improve on 10th, pushing hard for his position.

However, Luke Jones and Ben Currie fell on the first corner pushing Coventry off on to the grass.

As he steadied the bike and got back to the track he found himself at the back of the grid in 27th place with lots of work to do.

He was making decisive moves on every corner and soon made up 10 places to 17th, dashing ahead of the next two riders with brave moves but still being careful not to knock anyone, really showing his true skill on the bike.

Once up to 14th place he was really on the attack but he could not gain any more positions.

Coventry will be back out this weekend at Donington race circuit.

He is in good spirits as he looks to build on the positives from the weekend at Oulton Park.

He added: ‘I would like to thank Mark Hanna, all of the road and race team and sponsors, without them this would not be possible and the bike was mega.

‘I have a great feeling about Donny so stay tuned for the results.’