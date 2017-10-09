Get fishing for the chance to win £500

Portchester Sailing Club is hosting a fishing competition with the chance to win £500.
The Open Beach competition will be held on Sunday, October 22 and anglers can fish between 11am and 4pm with the final weigh-in being held at 5.15pm.
n 1st Prize – £500
n 2nd Prize – £250
n3rd Prize – £100
The competition will be fished to Angling Trust Sea Angling competition rules.
Entry Fee is £10 per angler and for more information and any enquiries contact 07887 530581.
Almost Done!
Registering with The News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.