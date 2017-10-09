Search

Get fishing for the chance to win £500

Sam Coventry

Coventry impresses after stepping up to the mark in Assen

0
Have your say

Portchester Sailing Club is hosting a fishing competition with the chance to win £500.

The Open Beach competition will be held on Sunday, October 22 and anglers can fish between 11am and 4pm with the final weigh-in being held at 5.15pm.

n 1st Prize – £500

n 2nd Prize – £250

n3rd Prize – £100

The competition will be fished to Angling Trust Sea Angling competition rules.

Entry Fee is £10 per angler and for more information and any enquiries contact 07887 530581.