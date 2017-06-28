Great Scott arrives to kickstart Warriors

Wightlink Warriors strengthened their roster by bringing in the experienced Scott Campos.

The signing of the former Kings Lynn Young Stars rider is subject to BSPA approval.

When it is ratified, Campos will replace Kelsey Dugard.

Having achieved an average of 6.35 with his previous club, he will provide welcome support for heat leaders James Cockle, Ben Wilson and Connor Coles.

Jackie Vatcher admitted it was a tough decision to let Dugard go but the future of the Warriors is key.

The team manager said: ‘Winning is the name of the game and sometimes you have to make hard decisions.

‘We are not having the best of starts to the season, we have lost Nathan Greaves and are unable to use Harland Cook, so we had to make a very tough decision.

‘Not only must we do what is best for the team but also what is best for our fabulous supporters and sponsors.

‘We have been struggling both home and away and have no option but to try to strengthen the team.

‘We are absolutely delighted to welcome Scott and we know he will give massive support to our top end.

‘Scott is a great team man and the island track is one of his favourites.

‘But his inclusion unfortunately means we will have to release Kelsey.

‘Kelsey is a Warrior through and through but he has been lacking in confidence, therefore his scores have not been up to what we need.

‘We wish him all the best going forward and I am sure he has a big future in the sport.’

Campos is set to make his debut at Kent on Monday.

Warriors co-promoter Barry Bishop has sympathy for Dugard.

He revealed the move was one of the hardest decisions he has been faced with as a promoter.

But he is confident Dugard will find his form again.

Bishop said: ‘I’m sure most of our fans know Kelsey is a firm favourite with us all and I hope he can bounce back soon to scoring.

‘The decision to bring in Scott to replace Kelsey is one of the hardest we have made.

‘It was truly painful. I fear Kelsey fell victim to our tail end, which we know needs improvement.

‘We will continue to search for a replacement for Tyler Govier, while doing our best to develop Jamie Sealey into the rider we know he can become.

‘I hope this signing sends the right, positive message to everyone associated with the club.

‘If we are to have any chance of hitting the play-offs, we have to start winning now.

‘Kelsey will of course be invited to our individual and pairs meetings as the season progresses.

‘We wish him all the best for the future and hope to see him back as a Warrior again.’