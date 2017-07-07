Play-off chasing Dreadnoughts do double over Bobcats

Portsmouth Dreadnoughts won an all-important grudge match to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The Hooks Lane outfit defeated SFC South 2 rivals Bournemouth Bobcats 39-0 last Sunday.

It is the first time the Dreadnoughts have beaten the Bobcats twice in a season.

Head coach Luke Head-Rapson said: ‘I was pretty surprised at the result considering how close it was last time.

‘But our team has been better across the board and it all came together.

‘If the offence can drive the football then it gives the defence a rest, which means they are more aggressive and can attack.

‘They can get turnovers in the back field which gives the offence a good position. It’s symbiotic.’

A strong partnership between quarterback Stu Rees and running back Patrick Kanyinda gave the Dreadnoughts an ideal start.

Kanyinda found the endzone from the two-yard line – handing the home side a 6-0 lead.

Bournemouth tried to push up the field but the defence held firm.

Early in the second quarter, the Dreadnoughts pulled further ahead.

A 10-yard pass from Rees found tight end Ash Mallaleiu in the endzone and the extra point was gained.

With a 13-0 lead, the Dreadnoughts pushed on and extended their advantage when wide receiver Dan Thomas ran 68 yards to get another six points.

George Evans kicked the ball for the extra point making it 20-0.

An action-packed quarter continued with Evans scoring a field goal and there was just enough time for the Dreadnoughts to get a fourth touchdown.

A 17-yard pass from Rees found wide receiver John Cowen and the extra point was also scored to make the game 30-0 at half time.

It did not take long for the Dreadnoughts to add to their score after the restart, too.

Evans kicked a field goal before running back Arland Craik found the endzone after a hand-off from Rees to make it 39-0.

Neither team added to the score in the fourth, giving the Dreadnoughts a second shut out of the season.

They now have a three-week break before playing table-toppers Hertfordshire Cheetahs home and away.

Head-Rapson knows his side have to beat the Cheetahs at least once.

He added: ‘We needed four wins out of five and have our first two.

‘We have another three games left and I like to think if we take one Hertfordshire game and the Hastings game we would be in a guaranteed place for the play-offs.

‘Otherwise, we might be taking our chances.

‘It will be tough because they are very good but if we play as well as we can and to our full capabilities then we are good match for anyone in the division.’