Portsmouth race even better than last year’s

Nigel Selley saluted the hard work of Portsmouth Triathlete members after the success of the Portsmouth Triathlon.

The race organiser believes the event was a bigger success than last year.

The Southsea event celebrated its second anniversary under the stewardship of Portsmouth Triathletes – who took on the organisation of the race from the city council 12 months ago.

The Olympic distance crowns went to James Long, who races for Farnham Triathlon Club and stopped the clock on 2hr 05min 27sec, and Hannah Dodwell, of RAF Triathlon and finished in 2.27.15.

Sprint distance winners were Luke van Oudtshoorn (1.08.18) and Jennifer Harvey (1.18.32.2).

Selley revealed the swim stage of the triathlon was looking in doubt days before the race due to a worrying weather forecast.

But the waters were calm enough for the swim to go ahead and it proved to be a superb event.

‘The Portsmouth Triathlon was great last year, but I think we improved it this time around,’ Selley said.

‘We knew what to expect more and came away with a list of things we thought we could improve last year.

‘We had a lot of people coming to compete in their first triathlons and it was great to see so many rise to the challenge.

‘In the build-up the forecast wasn’t looking great but the weather turned out to be the best during the swim.

‘We had 60 volunteers who all worked tirelessly to help to organise and marshal the event as well as support from the lifeguards, Portsmouth City Council and our sponsors.

‘The winner of the spring triathlon Luke van Oudtshoorn was only a junior.

‘What a talent that lad is going to be and he has a big future ahead.

‘He swam like a fish to put himself up there and he was quick on the bike.

‘He then finished the run stage over 5km was a time a lot of park runners would have be happy about.’

Also introduced this year was a relay sprint triathlon.

It involved a team of three who all took part in one stage of the race respectively and was won by Roman Lacko, Piotr Meller and Shane Castle with a time of 1.04.28.

Selley, who’s been involved with Portsmouth Triathletes since 1988, believes the relay triathlon is a great way of getting more people involved in the sport.

He said: ‘Some people do not immediately want to go out and get a wet suit for the swim stage.

‘It instead allows people to enjoy the atmosphere of the sport and getting to see what a triathlon is like.’

For more information about Portsmouth Triathletes see the website portsmouthtriathletes.co.uk