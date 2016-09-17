Portsmouth Triathletes looking forward to big city triathlon

The Portsmouth Triathlon returns tomorrow with new hosts.

For the past three years the race has been run by the City Council.

This year the triathlon club Portsmouth Triathletes have taken on the event with a slightly modified course.

More than 200 entries have been received.

Competitors will race either the standard Olympic distance (1,500m swim, 42k bike and 10k run) or the sprint distance (750m swim, 24k bike and 5k run).

It all starts at 8am with the swim section with a tough challenge expected.

But once out of the water athletes are presented with a 6k technical loop of the seafront for the cycle leg, before running 2.5k laps of the seafront between Castle field and Clarence Pier.

The event finishes on Castle Field with a warm welcome from Pearl Izumi, based in Gunwarf, who will present the winning prize.

Race Organiser Nigel Selley said: It’s a tough act following the City Council’s successful events but we hope to rise to the occasion.

‘As a club we have great supporters and volunteers who are really looking forward to the day.

‘With competitors looping the Castle field it will be great for spectators to lift the athletes, some of whom will have their eye on age group and prizes donated by Pearl Izumi, Dirt2Road and Bike Fixers.’

There will be some road closures but these have been kept to the minimum.

Clarence Esplanade closes between 6am and 11.30am.

The Dell, part of South Parade, St Helens Parade, Eastern Parade, part of St Georges Road and all of Southsea Esplanade will close between 7.45am and 11.30am.

For more info see PortsmouthTriathletes.co.uk