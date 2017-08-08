Racers next was Warriors hope for return to top form

WITH the home defeat by lowly Buxton still weighing heavily on the minds of both riders and management, the Wightlink Warriors have a quick chance to respond.

They will aim to return a better performance when they entertain Reading Racers in a challenge meeting at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook stadium tonight.

With a gap in the calendar the Warriors management offered the Racers a chance to compete in a full blown fixture, an offer that was gratefully accepted.

The Racers will use the publicity from this event to add to their other promotional tools in their valiant attempt to return the sport to the Berkshire town that, in its past, has attracted speedway legends such as Anders Michanek, Per Jonsson and Greg Hancock to lead its side.

For the Warriors, the meeting presents an opportunity to get the memory of last week out of the system.

However, with an attractive line up assembled by the Racers this will be a highly-competitive encounter in which nothing can be taken for granted and the home side will need all parts of the unit contributing strongly again.

Isle of Wight co-promoter Barry Bishop, still coming to terms with the Buxton defeat said: ‘I am so frustrated by last Thursday.

‘With all due respect to Buxton, we should not lose to them on our track and when you look at our forthcoming home fixtures we are going to have to up our game.’

Usual timings apply for tonight with the gates opening at 5.30pm, rider parade at 6.54pm and the first race at 7pm.

– Rob Dyer