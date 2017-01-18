Slick Rik returns to Warriors

Rik Mullins has completed his return to Wightlink Warriors.

The 28-year-old, who hails from Sidcup, is the latest addition to the squad ahead of the new National League campaign.

He returns for a second spell at the club.

But after admitting his first stint did not go as planned, he is aiming to fire on all cylinders this time.

And team manager Jackie Vatcher reckons the fact Mullins knows the Smallbrook circuit will help him settle back in very quickly.

Mullins said: ‘I’m delighted to be back on the island after a few years away.

‘It’s a club I have always enjoyed being involved with and already I have been made to feel very welcome by Jackie and co-promoter Barry Bishop.

‘I am really looking forward to meeting some new and familiar faces throughout the year.

‘I have heard so many good things since the club has re-opened and it’s something I really want to be a part of again.

‘I can’t wait to get back on track for the Warriors.

‘I know my last spell with the club didn’t quite go as well anyone had hoped.

‘But this time I am confident we can hit the ground running with some decent scores so that I can force my way into the main body of the team.’

The Warriors had to be patient to get their man but are delighted to have Mullins on board.

Vatcher added: ‘We wanted to make sure everything was in place before speaking to Rik.

‘Now it is and we have agreed for him to return to the island, we are delighted.

‘Rik is no stranger to the Smallbrook circuit, so hopefully that will help him settle in to one of the reserves berths quickly.’