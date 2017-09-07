Southsea set to host bigger and better Portsmouth Triathlon

GET ready for a good show on Sunday as the Portsmouth Triathlon returns to Southsea.

A talented group of multi-event athletes will do battle at the front of the race and there will be lots of newcomers to the sport, as well as many stepping up in distance.

Last year’s event went well for hosts Portsmouth Triathletes.

This time they are gearing up for an even bigger and better show.

They have 270 entrants and have had great support from local businesses as well as the council.

Residents around the course have been given notifications of road closures and race director Nigel Selley is excited for what he expects to be a great event.

He said: ‘We are all set for a good race. We’ve been swamped with last-minute applications and we had to disappoint some people because we need to stick to our numbers.

‘The event starts at 7.30am and we have four waves.

‘The sea swim will be gruelling with people having to swim across the tide and into the tide as well as helped by it in the other direction.

‘Hopefully we get good weather.

‘The winners from last year are all coming back so that’s really good for us.’

The bike leg is quite technical with a U-turn at Clarence Pier and a few sharp turns.

The run then takes place around the seafront from Southsea Castle where the transition point is.

There will be sprint and standard distance events with prize presentations by the Lord Mayor at 12midday.

One of the key attractions for the popular event is the fact it can provide beginners and those developing in the sport with a nice environment for racing.

The roads affected by the closures from 6am to 11.30am are Clarence Esplanade, Jack Cockerill Way, The Dell.

And from 7.30am to 11am part of South Parade, St Helens Parade, Eastern Parade, part of St Georges Rd and Southsea Esplanade.

Parking on these routes is allowed but the traffic order will prohibit movement of vehicles while the race is on.

Selley added: ‘We’re really looking forward to the race.

‘After the event last year we had a new club member who signed up his whole family and this year they are all taking part.

‘From Portsmouth Triathletes we have around 60 members doing the race and around 60 who are marshals.’